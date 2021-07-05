Piper Sandler Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

COP opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.