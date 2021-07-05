Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $2.30 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $421.97 million and approximately $649,938.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00006736 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00332883 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00135820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00188878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,708,302 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

