PirateCash Trading Down 4.8% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $924,142.35 and $2,415.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,511,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

