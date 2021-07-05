Pirl Reaches Market Cap of $86,490.35 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $86,490.35 and approximately $116.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,033.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.66 or 0.06574830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.59 or 0.01509064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00161033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.35 or 0.00641580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00420912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00334486 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.