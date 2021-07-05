PIVX Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 4% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $35.86 million and approximately $246,690.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

