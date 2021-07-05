Playcent Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $100,228.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.09 or 0.00926005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.23 or 0.08253379 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,165,203 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.