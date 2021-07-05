PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $6.48 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

