Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Playtech from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PYTCF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.11. 8,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

