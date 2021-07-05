PLDT (NYSE:PHI) vs. OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Head-To-Head Review

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 13.02% 24.18% 5.01% OI N/A -101.77% -9.17%

PLDT has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLDT and OI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.75 billion 1.54 $490.54 million $2.59 10.32 OI $1.80 billion 0.04 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLDT and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 3 0 3.00 OI 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

PLDT beats OI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions. It also provides information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; and full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it sells Wi-Fi access equipment; and distributes Filipino channels and content. As of December 31, 2020, it had 72,933,839 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,042,815 fixed line subscribers; and 3,090,118 fixed wireless broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About OI

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services. In addition, the company engages in the investment management activities, as well as raising funds in the international market. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

