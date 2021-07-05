Polis 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $824,076.36 and $2.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000784 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.44 or 0.01392932 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

