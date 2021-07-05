Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $15.39 on Major Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $15.39 or 0.00045235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion and approximately $843.98 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00137813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.04 or 1.00422618 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00928238 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,088,562,928 coins and its circulating supply is 957,838,772 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

