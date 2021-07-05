Polkastarter Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.32 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003673 BTC on exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $89.31 million and $23.32 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.00817399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.62 or 0.08036860 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,134,082 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

