Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $2,202,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $466.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $268.50 and a 1 year high of $470.15. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

