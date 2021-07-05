Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 370.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,403 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for about 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Popular worth $29,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,107 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.