Populous (PPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $108.74 million and $2.49 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00005981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.00856913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.14 or 0.08014235 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

