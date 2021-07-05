Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.53. 400,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,900. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.44.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

