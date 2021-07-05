PowerPool Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and $7.11 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00822094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.11 or 0.08007293 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,371,345 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

