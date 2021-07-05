Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Shares Up 7.2%

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 49,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 16,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SpÃ³lka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

