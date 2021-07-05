Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 733,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. Prada has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

