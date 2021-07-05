Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 733,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. Prada has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.67.
Prada Company Profile
