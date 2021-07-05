Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.42 Million

Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $161.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.42 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $136.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $806.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.93 million to $860.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $970.20 million, with estimates ranging from $895.31 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

PDS opened at $41.74 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $555.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

