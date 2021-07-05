PressOne (PRS) Price Reaches $0.0237 on Top Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One PressOne coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $514.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

