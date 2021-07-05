Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0230

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.21 million and $4.68 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00407149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

