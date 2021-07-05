Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Up 16.3% in June

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.36. Primerica has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

