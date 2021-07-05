Professional Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Professional Planning increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in Square were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Square by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Square by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.25. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,159,093 shares of company stock valued at $270,500,132. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

