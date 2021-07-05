Professional Planning Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Professional Planning decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.84. 5,318,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,760. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

