Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Up 19.5% in June

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,572 shares of company stock worth $48,254,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

