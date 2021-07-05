Project Inverse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,508.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $641,192.58 and $7,508.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00135167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00166324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,034.66 or 0.99812170 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars.

