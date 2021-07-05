PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTICU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $16,659,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $15,050,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,973,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,357,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $5,315,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTICU opened at $10.03 on Monday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

