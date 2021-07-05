Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Down 2.2%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) shares fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.70. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.