Prosight Management LP Has $8.24 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 6.7% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.54. 1,402,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,407. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

