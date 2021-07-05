Prosight Management LP Takes $2.23 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.36. 1,982,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $386.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $287.10 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

