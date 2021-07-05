Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post $8.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $28.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.96 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

