Proton Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

