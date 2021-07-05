ProximaX Price Hits $0.0009 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $110,127.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,553.84 or 0.99793854 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.