Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after buying an additional 289,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Accolade by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -18.89. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.32.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

