Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Outset Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after acquiring an additional 174,603 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $45.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.