Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,878 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.95 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.