Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 83,496 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

LILAK stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

