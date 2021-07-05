Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 857,081 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 857,081 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,689,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.67 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

