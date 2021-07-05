PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PTC by 225.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PTC by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PTC by 216.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $143.98 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.