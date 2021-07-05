PTON Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a total market capitalization of $335,070.31 and $142.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.92 or 0.00921947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.06 or 0.08167589 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

