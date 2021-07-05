Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 24,152 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after buying an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

