Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,053,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,859,000 after purchasing an additional 409,066 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $61.07 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

