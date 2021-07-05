Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roku were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku stock opened at $430.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

