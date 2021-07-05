Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $85.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

