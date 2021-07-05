Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

