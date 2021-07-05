Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $383.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $261.65 and a twelve month high of $384.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.