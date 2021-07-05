Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0468 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $7.13 million and $7,677.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,867.42 or 1.00158547 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

