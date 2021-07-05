Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $131,155.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00058985 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 108% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

