Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in June

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

